Good Times, Roots Star John Amos Dies

John Amos, who starred as the family patriarch on the hit 1970s sitcom Good Times and earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the seminal 1977 miniseries Roots, has died. He was 84. He died Aug. 21 of natural causes in Los Angeles, the AP reports. Amos' publicist, Belinda Foster, confirmed the news of his death Tuesday. He played James Evans Sr. on Good Times, which featured one of television's first Black two-parent families. Produced by Norman Lear and co-created by actor Mike Evans, it ran from 1974-79 on CBS.

"That show was the closest depiction in reality to life as an African American family living in those circumstances as it could be," Amos told Time magazine in 2021. Amos' Good Times character, along with wife Florida, played by Esther Rolle, originated on another Lear show, Maude. James Evans often worked two manual labor jobs to support his family that included three children, with Jimmie Walker becoming a breakout star as oldest son JJ.