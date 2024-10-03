Teen Feared Death as Car Sped Up to 113mph on Its Own

On the silver screen, it would be an action movie. In real life, it felt more like a horror movie. WDAY has the story of an 18-year-old North Dakota driver who found himself behind the wheel of a 2022 Honda Pilot that started accelerating uncontrollably. Sam Dutcher of rural West Fargo describes what happened on the night of Sept. 17: "I thought, 'Hey, this thing is accelerating and my foot is not on the gas.'" As the car sped into neighboring Minnesota, he called his mom and 911. KARE11 says Dutcher confirmed that the vehicle didn't respond when he tried to turn it off, shift into neutral, or use the emergency brake.

"My mind started to go, 'I am going to die tonight,'" Sam said. Indeed, video captures just how fast he was going at that point: 113mph. Clay County Deputy Zach Johnson and Minnesota State Trooper Zach Gruver say they recognized there was a perilous end ahead: "It was Deputy Johnson who said, 'This road ends in a T in three to four miles, so at that point, we knew we had to get this car stopped," Gruver said.

Gruver accelerated to 130mph in his Dodge Charger to get in front of Dutcher's vehicle; Dutcher was then instructed to crash into the rear of his squad car as Dutcher applied his brakes. "The sound of a horrible but life-saving crash" was heard, per WDAY. The gambit worked: After a harrowing 20 minutes, Dutcher's car was stationary—and Valley News Live reports no one was injured. "I don't think I did anything special," said Gruver. "I think it came down to that I had the fastest car and I was able to get in front of him." (More car crash stories.)