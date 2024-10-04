TV Host Announces Her Own Death

An Australian television personality poignantly announced her own death via a social media post written by her, but posted by her sister the day after her death. Fiona MacDonald, known for hosting the children's show Wombat and the game show It's a Knockout, was diagnosed with a motor neuron disease after experiencing symptoms including tripping and slurring her words starting in 2021. Such diseases include progressive neurological disorders like ALS, but MacDonald never publicly named her specific diagnosis, NBC News reports. MacDonald appeared often on Australian TV in the 1980s before going on to become an expert in fine wines, ABC.net reports. She died at age 67, and says in her post that her two sons were by her side.

"The last few months have been tough. Unable to swallow normal food, the tube feeding that should have sustained me didn't work because my gut couldn't tolerate any of the multiple brands of protein drinks. It went straight in and straight out," she wrote. "Last night brought an end to a very tough few months. ... While I've never wanted to die, the thought of leaving my tortured body was a relief." She says her "black humor" had turned to despair, and she ultimately decided to "cease all medical supports" and begin palliative care. "I carry your love and laughter with me and hope you'll remember mine." Read her touching post in full here. (More obituary stories.)