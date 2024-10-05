We've Heard About Kamala Harris' Mother. Meet Her Dad

Kamala Harris regularly gushes about her late mother, biomedical scientist Shyamala Gopalan Harris, but remarks about her father are rare—despite the fact that 86-year-old Donald Harris lives just a couple of miles away from his daughter's official residence in DC, with his second wife. The New York Times details the "complicated" relationship between the vice president and her estranged dad, a renowned economist. Neither Harris nor her father offered comment for the story.

A separation: The rift between the two seems to have originated with the 1969 split of Kamala Harris' parents, when she was only 5, leading to a bitter custody battle. In a 2018 essay, Donald Harris wrote that his close relationship with Kamala and her younger sister, Maya, came to "an abrupt halt" after that.