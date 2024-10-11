Election Day Could Cost Delta $150M

Delta Air Lines said Thursday that the fourth quarter of this year is likely to be one of the most profitable in its history—despite one turbulent spot on the schedule. The company said demand for travel is low in the two weeks around the Nov. 5 election, reports Reuters. "We do anticipate seeing a little choppiness around the election, which we've seen in past national elections," CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC. "Consumers will, I think, take a little bit of pause in making investment decisions, whether it's discretionary or other things. I think you're going to hear other industries talking about that as well."