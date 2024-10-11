Election Day Could Cost Delta $150M

Delta Air Lines said Thursday that the fourth quarter of this year is likely to be one of the most profitable in its history—despite one turbulent spot on the schedule. The company said demand for travel is low in the two weeks around the Nov. 5 election, reports Reuters. "We do anticipate seeing a little choppiness around the election, which we've seen in past national elections," CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC. "Consumers will, I think, take a little bit of pause in making investment decisions, whether it's discretionary or other things. I think you're going to hear other industries talking about that as well."
The company estimated that the reluctance to fly around election time will shave around 1% off its revenue for the quarter, which works out to almost $150 million, Quartz reports. Asked why the company was sure the election was the reason for the drop-off in demand, company president Glen Hauenstein said that in internal numbers, it's "really obvious to see the trend lines to see where you have markets that are performing incredibly well with positive momentum in October, and then again as soon as the week of the election is complete." (More Delta Air Lines stories.)