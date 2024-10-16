Sean Combs Demands to Know Accusers' Names

Sean Combs is demanding to know the names of his accusers, telling a judge it's information he needs to prepare for his May trial. Lawyers for the 54-year-old music mogul argued Tuesday that Combs' case "is unique, in part because of the number of individuals levying allegations against Mr. Combs due to his celebrity status, wealth, and the publicity of his previously settled lawsuit," per People and the Guardian. "This has had a pervasive ripple effect, resulting in a torrent of allegations by unidentified complainants, spanning from the false to outright absurd" and "a hysterical media circus that, if left unchecked, will irreparably deprive Mr. Combs of a fair trial, if they haven't already," they wrote in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian.