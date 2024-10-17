Seattle Police Share Video of Dramatic Rescue

In dramatic video released by the Seattle Police Department, an officer rescues a seriously injured man from the path of an oncoming freight train. Police said they tried to talk a man experiencing a mental health crisis down from a ledge around 25 feet above train tracks last week, but he slipped and fell onto rocks right next to the tracks, NBC News reports. "Policemen on the lower platform ran across the tracks to rescue the man while a train approached them at high speeds," police said in a Facebook post. An officer dragged the man to safety, risking his life, with only seconds to spare.
The man suffered serious injuries in the fall and was unable to move, police said. While the man was still on the ledge, dispatchers had requested a halt to incoming trains but the freight train was en route when the request came through, CBS News reports. Police said the 57-year-old had multiple fractures and was hospitalized in critical condition. (More Seattle police stories.)