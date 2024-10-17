Seattle Police Share Video of Dramatic Rescue

In dramatic video released by the Seattle Police Department, an officer rescues a seriously injured man from the path of an oncoming freight train. Police said they tried to talk a man experiencing a mental health crisis down from a ledge around 25 feet above train tracks last week, but he slipped and fell onto rocks right next to the tracks, NBC News reports. "Policemen on the lower platform ran across the tracks to rescue the man while a train approached them at high speeds," police said in a Facebook post. An officer dragged the man to safety, risking his life, with only seconds to spare.