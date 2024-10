A Texas man whose execution was abruptly halted last week after lawmakers ordered Robert Roberson to appear at the state Capitol in Austin did not show up as scheduled Monday, following objections to transporting an inmate from death row for the extraordinary purpose of testifying before a public committee. Democratic state Rep. Joe Moody, the chairman of a state House committee that led efforts to stop the execution, said at the start of the highly anticipated hearing that Roberson likely would not appear but that lawmakers still hoped he would do so soon, the AP reports.

Roberson had been set to become the first person in the US executed over a murder conviction connected to a diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome. He was taken to the death chamber in Huntsville last Thursday but a last-ditch effort by lawmakers to buy Roberson more time stopped his execution at the eleventh hour.