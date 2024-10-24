North Carolina's Hurricane Numbers Are 'Jaw-Dropping'

Gov. Roy Cooper estimates $53B
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 24, 2024 1:28 PM CDT
North Carolina's Hurricane Numbers Are 'Jaw-Dropping'
Homes and vehicles that were damaged in a flood from Hurricane Helene sit on the side of a road near the Swannanoa River, Oct. 1, 2024, in Swannanoa, NC.   (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

The catastrophic flooding and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina likely caused at least a record $53 billion in damages and recovery needs, Gov. Roy Cooper's administration said Wednesday. The state budget office generated the preliminary figure for direct or indirect damages and potential investments to prevent similar destruction in future storms, reports the AP. Cooper told reporters the state's previous record for storm damage was $17 billion from Hurricane Florence in 2018. "It is no exaggeration to describe Helene as the deadliest and most damaging storm ever to hit North Carolina," Cooper said while unveiling his request to the General Assembly for $3.9 billion to help pay for repairs and revitalization. The numbers:

  • The storm and its aftermath caused 1,400 landslides and damaged over 160 water and sewer systems, at least 6,000 miles of roads, more than 1,000 bridges and culverts and an estimated 126,000 homes. Some 220,000 households are expected to apply for federal assistance. "This jaw-dropping damage figure reminds us that we are very much on the front end of this recovery effort," Cooper said.
  • Lawmakers unanimously approved two weeks ago a $273 million package that also included language to provide flexibility to state agencies, displaced residents and officials running elections in 25 western counties.
  • State government coffers include several billon dollars that can be accessed for future recovery spending. Almost $4.5 billion is in the state's savings reserve alone.
  • The damage report projects $48.8 billion in direct or indirect damages, along with $4.8 billion of anticipated mitigation expenses. The budget office estimates the federal government will cover $13.6 billion, with private and other sources covering $6.3 billion. Most of the losses won't ever be recovered, officials said.
  • Cooper's request includes $475 million for a two-phase recovery program for businesses in the hardest-hit areas, with grants from $1,500 to $50,000 in the first phase and up to $75,000 in the second phase.
  • Other highlights include $289 million in matching funds to access federal money to repair utilities and debris removal; $225 million for grants to farmers for uninsured losses; and $100 million for public school and community college capital needs.
  • Cooper also wants $325 million to help homeowners and renters with rebuilding and minor repairs immediately while a larger program dependent on federal funds is implemented.
(More Hurricane Helene stories.)

