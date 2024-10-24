North Carolina's Hurricane Numbers Are 'Jaw-Dropping'

The catastrophic flooding and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina likely caused at least a record $53 billion in damages and recovery needs, Gov. Roy Cooper's administration said Wednesday. The state budget office generated the preliminary figure for direct or indirect damages and potential investments to prevent similar destruction in future storms, reports the AP. Cooper told reporters the state's previous record for storm damage was $17 billion from Hurricane Florence in 2018. "It is no exaggeration to describe Helene as the deadliest and most damaging storm ever to hit North Carolina," Cooper said while unveiling his request to the General Assembly for $3.9 billion to help pay for repairs and revitalization. The numbers: