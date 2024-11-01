Vote Could Overturn Abortion Ban in a Deep-Red State

Constitutional amendments to protect abortion rights will be on the ballot in 10 states on Tuesday, and the vote in Missouri could overturn one of the country's strictest abortion bans. The ballot measure would give Missourians the right to make decisions on "matters relating to reproductive health care" without interference until the point of fetal viability, which is around 22 to 24 weeks into pregnancy, CNN reports. There is a near-total ban on abortions with no exceptions for rape or incest under the current state law, introduced immediately after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022.

Organizers "cautiously optimistic." Missourians for Constitutional Freedom organizers are "cautiously optimistic" about the chance of Amendment 3 passing, the Washington Post reports. Supporters of the amendment have raised much more money than opponents. An August poll found that support for the amendment had gone up 8% since February, with 52% in favor, 34% against, and 14% undecided. A poll released earlier this month found that around 56% of Missouri voters think the current law is too strict, 34% think it is about right, and 10% think it isn't strict enough.