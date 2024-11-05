Inside How the AP Calls Elections

You'll know who your next president is soon—meaning hours or days. Newser will announce winners in various races when they're declared by the Associated Press, which has been calling US elections for 176 years. All about the AP's process:



How counting is done: Some 4,000 reporters stationed in state and local election offices around the country gather vote counts from direct feeds, websites, even counties' Facebook pages. They then report to a team of 800 that verifies the numbers. Separately, a quality assurance team "makes sure we're as confident as we can be that the results are accurate," AP Vice President and Head of News Strategy and Operations David Scott tells the Guardian.