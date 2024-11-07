Plea Deal for Alleged 9/11 Mastermind Revived

A military judge has ruled that plea agreements struck by alleged Sept. 11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two co-defendants are valid, voiding an order by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to throw out the deals, a government official said Wednesday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the order by the judge, Air Force Col. Matthew McCall, has not yet been posted publicly or officially announced, the AP reports. The plea agreements would spare Mohammed and the others the risk of the death penalty in exchange for guilty pleas in the long-running 9/11 case. Government prosecutors had negotiated the deals with defense attorneys under government auspices, and the top official for the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, had approved them.

The plea deals in the Sept. 11, 2001, al-Qaeda attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people spurred immediate political blowback by Republican lawmakers and others when announced in late July. The agreements, and Austin's attempt to reverse them, have been one of the most fraught episodes in a US prosecution marked by delays and legal difficulties, including years of ongoing pretrial hearings to determine the admissibility of statements by the defendants given their years of torture in CIA custody. Within days of the deals becoming public this summer, Austin issued a brief order saying he was nullifying them, but now the judge has voided that nullification. The Pentagon is reviewing the judge's decision and had no immediate further comment.