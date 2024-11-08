Back Home, Walz Addresses Supporters

"It's hard to lose," Gov. Tim Walz said Friday after returning to Minnesota after the presidential election. "It's hard to understand, while so many of our fellow citizens, people that we have fought so long and hard for, wound up choosing the other path." In a 20-minute speech in the Eagan High School auditorium, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports, the Democratic nominee for vice president mourned the election result along with party leaders and supporters. "If you're feeling deflated and discouraged today, I want you to know that I get it," he told them.

Walz expressed disappointment in the choice Americans made but pride in the positions he and Vice President Kamala Harris, his running mate, took. "We refused to scapegoat immigrants," he said, drawing applause. Walz gave no hints about his political future except what he plans to do for the final two years of his term: protect the rights and policies Minnesota has in place, including ensuring women make their own decisions about reproductive care, welcoming immigrants, and protecting democracy.

Saying he's including himself in this goal, the governor suggested everyone "swallow a little bit of pride and look a little harder to find common ground with our neighbors who didn't vote like we did." In time, he said, maybe "we'll be able to look at each other and see not enemies but neighbors," per NBC News. But Walz also said, per Minnesota Public Radio, that if "the other side" tries to "bring a hateful agenda in this state, I'm going to stand ready to stand up and fight." (More Tim Walz stories.)