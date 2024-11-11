Dutch Cops Set Up Hologram of Murdered Teen Sex Worker

Dutch police are getting creative, and high tech, in their search for the killer of a 19-year-old sex worker stabbed to death 15 years ago. The Guardian reports that authorities are now displaying a life-size hologram of Bernadett "Betty" Szabo in the windows of a corner house in Amsterdam's Red Light District, where the young Hungarian woman was murdered in 2009, along with large stickers and TV monitors showing the crime scene and a documentary about Szabo.



Background: CNN reports that Szabo grew up poor in the Hungarian city of Nyiregyhaza, fleeing to Amsterdam at the age of 18 to become a prostitute in the infamous section of the city known for its sex industry. She soon became pregnant, giving birth to a son (he was placed in foster care) in November 2008—three months before she was killed.