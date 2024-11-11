Tennis Channel Suspends Analyst Over Hot Mic Joke

The Tennis Channel has temporarily pulled one of its analysts off the air after he made a joke about a female player's forehead without realizing he was on the air. Jon Wertheim has since apologized publicly and said he has apologized to player Barbora Krejcikova as well. The gaffe happened Friday when the studio mistakenly cut back to Wertheim (appearing on the broadcast via Zoom) during a break in play during Krejcikova's match, reports Awful Announcing. "What do you think I am? Barbora Krejcikova?" Wertheim could be heard asking as he examined his image in the camera angle. "Look at the forehead."