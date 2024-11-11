Tennis Channel Suspends Analyst Over Hot Mic Joke

By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 11, 2024 2:31 PM CST
Barbora Krejcikova in a file photo.   (AP Photo)

The Tennis Channel has temporarily pulled one of its analysts off the air after he made a joke about a female player's forehead without realizing he was on the air. Jon Wertheim has since apologized publicly and said he has apologized to player Barbora Krejcikova as well. The gaffe happened Friday when the studio mistakenly cut back to Wertheim (appearing on the broadcast via Zoom) during a break in play during Krejcikova's match, reports Awful Announcing. "What do you think I am? Barbora Krejcikova?" Wertheim could be heard asking as he examined his image in the camera angle. "Look at the forehead."

  • Krejcikova: "You might have heard about the recent comments made on Tennis Channel during the WTA Finals coverage that focused on my appearance rather than my performance," Krejcikova tweeted. "As an athlete who has dedicated herself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this type of unprofessional commentary." She added that she normally stays quiet on such things but is tired of the lack of "respect and professionalism in sports media."
  • Wertheim: He tweeted a lengthy apology/explanation about how he was bantering in what he thought was a private exchange. "I realize: I am not the victim here," it concludes. "It was neither professional nor charitable nor reflective of the person I strive to be. I am accountable. I own this. I am sorry."
  • Network: The Tennis Channel has suspended Wertheim indefinitely and issued its own apology to Krejcikova.
