Ryan Reynolds' Daughters Have a Famous Godparent

One perk of being the child of a celebrity is that you might end up with a very famous godparent. In this case, actor Ryan Reynolds confirms to Deadline that Taylor Swift is godmother to his three daughters—James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, reports CNN . Reynolds and wife Blake Lively also have a son, Olin, born last year. In the interview, Reynolds spoke about an online post from Swift over the summer in which she wrote, "Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!" The reference is to his character in Deadpool.

"I'm going to need that on my gravestone, actually," Reynolds said of the post. "Yeah, that is kind of it. She is the godparent to my daughters," he continued. "That was very sweet. Not just sweet, that was, like, you could probably quantify a box office based on Taylor just doing something like that." People notes a bit of an Easter egg related to all this: Swift's song Betty includes the names of her three goddaughters. (More Ryan Reynolds stories.)