Looks Like Someone Shot at a Southwest Plane

A bullet struck the body of a Southwest Airlines airplane preparing for departure from a Dallas airport, forcing the cancellation of the Friday evening flight, the airline said. No injuries were reported, and law enforcement was contacted after the bullet struck the right side of the aircraft just under the flight deck. At the time, the crew of Flight 2494 was preparing the plane for departure from Dallas Love Field Airport, Southwest said in a statement, per the AP. The Boeing 737-800 aircraft was "struck by gunfire near the cockpit" around 8:30pm local time while taxiing before the flight to Indianapolis International Airport.