Netanyahu: Israel Will 'Seek Justice' in Rabbi's Death

Israel said Sunday that the body of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi who went missing in the United Arab Emirates has been found after he was killed in what it described as a "heinous antisemitic terror incident." The statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel "will act with all means to seek justice with the criminals responsible for his death," the AP reports. Israeli authorities did not say how they determined the killing of Zvi Kogan was a terror attack and offered no additional details.

Kogan, 28, an ultra-Orthodox rabbi who went missing on Thursday, ran a Kosher grocery store in the futuristic city of Dubai, where Israelis have flocked for commerce and tourism since the two countries forged diplomatic ties in the 2020 Abraham Accords. The agreement has held through more than a year of soaring regional tensions unleashed by Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack in southern Israel. But Israel's devastating retaliatory offensive in Gaza and its invasion of Lebanon, after months of fighting with the Hezbollah militant group, have stoked anger among Emiratis, Arab nationals, and others living in the the UAE, per the AP.

Iran, which supports Hamas and Hezbollah, also has been threatening to retaliate against Israel after a wave of airstrikes Israel carried out in October in response to an Iranian ballistic missile attack. The Emirati government did not address the disappearance, but a senior Emirati diplomat posted Sunday on X in Arabic that "the UAE will remain a home of safety, an oasis of stability, a society of tolerance and coexistence." The UAE's state-run WAM news agency acknowledged Kogan's disappearance but pointedly did not acknowledge he held Israeli citizenship, referring to him only as being Moldovan. The Emirati Interior Ministry described Kogan as being "missing and out of contact." Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting later Sunday that he appreciated the cooperation of the UAE in the investigation and that ties between the two countries would continue to be strengthened.