Car Found in Georgia Pond May Solve 44-Year-Old Mystery

A New York couple disappeared in 1980—and now a car similar to the one they were driving when they vanished has been found submerged in a Georgia pond, with human remains inside. Retired oil executive Charles Romer, 73, and his wife Catherine, 75, were traveling back home to New York after a visit to Miami Beach, Florida, when they went missing, NBC News reports. They were driving their 1978 Lincoln Continental, which disappeared along with them. The Glynn County Police Department says a sonar team located the car in a southeast Georgia pond on New Jesup Highway between the Royal Inn Hotel and Interstate 95, and that at least one human bone was inside. The sonar team often works to crack cold cases, CBS News reports.

In an article published five years after their disappearance, the New York Times reported that the Romers checked out of their Miami Beach hotel on April 6, 1980, and checked in to a Holiday Inn in Brunswick, Georgia, two days later. They were reported missing three days after that when a motel attendant reported their room had not been occupied. Glasses, a bottle of scotch, and their tax returns were found inside, and the bed had been turned down. Their car was reportedly last seen heading south about an hour after they checked in at the hotel; per CBS, the pond where the car was eventually found is directly behind the hotel where they were staying, and police now believe they may have accidentally driven in. Family had worried about foul play, as Catherine Romer was wearing jewelry worth about $81,000 at the time. (More cold cases stories.)