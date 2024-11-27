He Lost Everything While in Prison. Now He's a Millionaire

For the nearly three decades that he was behind bars, Michael Sullivan's mother and four siblings died, his girlfriend moved on with her life, and he was badly beaten in several prison attacks. All for a murder he long insisted he never committed. Earlier this month, the 64-year-old Sullivan got a degree of justice when a Massachusetts jury ruled he was innocent of the 1986 murder and robbery of Wilfred McGrath. He was awarded $13 million—though state regulations cap rewards at $1 million for wrongful convictions, per the AP . The jury also found a state police chemist falsely testified at the trial, though his testimony isn't what guaranteed Sullivan's conviction. It's the latest in a string of convictions that have been overturned in the state in recent years.

Sullivan was convicted of murder and armed robbery in 1987, after police say McGrath was robbed and beaten and his body dumped behind an abandoned supermarket. Authorities zeroed in on Sullivan after they learned his sister had been out with McGrath the night before the murder and the two had gone to the apartment she shared with Sullivan. Another suspect in the murder, Gary Grace, implicated Sullivan and had his murder charges dropped. Sullivan was sentenced to life in prison. Grace, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to accessory after a murder and was sentenced to six years.

In 2011, Sullivan's fortunes changed, when his attorney requested DNA testing—unavailable for the first trial—that helped lead to a new trial in 2012. Sullivan was released in 2013. "The most important thing is finding me innocent of the murder, expunging it from my record," Sullivan now says. "The money, of course, will be very helpful to me." Sullivan will treat himself to a new truck but said he wants to save most of the money to ensure his nieces and nephews have what they need. Sullivan hasn't been getting any therapy for the hardship he endured, but his lawyer said he plans to ask the court, as part of the judgment, to provide him with therapy and educational services. A Massachusetts attorney general's rep says, "We respect the jury's verdict and are evaluating whether an appeal is appropriate." More here.