Squirrel for Thanksgiving? Not With This Pilot in the Skies

In the remotest reaches of Alaska, there's no relying on DoorDash to have Thanksgiving dinner—or any dinner—delivered. But some residents living well off the grid nevertheless have turkeys this holiday, thanks to the Alaska Turkey Bomb. For the third straight year, a resident named Esther Keim has been flying low and slow in a small plane over rural parts of south-central Alaska, dropping frozen turkeys to those who can't simply run out to the grocery store, per the AP . Alaska is mostly wilderness, with only about 20% of it accessible by road. In winter, many who live in remote areas rely on small planes or snowmobiles to travel any distance, and frozen rivers can act as makeshift roads.

When Keim was growing up on an Alaska homestead, a family friend would airdrop turkeys to her family and others nearby for the holidays. Other times, the pilot would deliver newspapers, sometimes with a pack of gum inside for Keim. Her family moved to more urban Alaska nearly 25 years ago but still has the homestead. Using a small plane she had rebuilt with her father, Keim launched her turkey delivery mission a few years back after learning of a family living off the land nearby who had little for Thanksgiving dinner. "They were telling me that a squirrel for dinner did not split very far between three people," Keim recalled. "At that moment, I thought ... 'I'm going to airdrop them a turkey.'"

She decided not to stop there. Her effort has grown by word of mouth and by social media posts, which also help bring in donations to buy the turkeys. This year, Keim is delivering 32 frozen turkeys to people living year-round in cabins where there are no roads. All but two had been delivered by Tuesday, with delivery plans for the last two birds thwarted by Alaska's unpredictable weather. Dave Luce, 80, who lives 45 miles northwest of Anchorage and makes the 90-minute snowmobile ride to the nearest town once a month, says he plans to feed himself, his wife, and a few neighbors with the 12-pound turkey Keim delivered. "It makes a great Thanksgiving," he says. (More Alaska stories.)