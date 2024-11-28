Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Turns 100

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was drenched in rain Thursday and briefly disrupted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators. New York City police said they arrested 21 people after protesters sat down on the parade route with Palestinian flags and a "Don't Celebrate Genocide" banner. People protesting Israel's war in Gaza also interrupted last year's parade. Thanks to the wet weather, this year's parade saw lots of ponchos and umbrellas along with the usual lineup of giant balloons, floats, and star-studded performances, the AP reports.

The latest edition of the annual holiday tradition featured new Spider-Man and Minnie Mouse balloons, zoo and pasta-themed floats, an ode to Big Apple coffee and bagels, performances from Jennifer Hudson, Idina Menzel, and Kylie Minogue, and more.