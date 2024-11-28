Ripping EU 'Blackmail,' Georgia Delays Bid and Sparks Protests

Georgia is suspending talks on its bid to join the European Union for four years, its prime minister said Thursday, in view of what he described as "blackmail and manipulation" from some of the bloc's politicians, an announcement that outraged the opposition and triggered a new wave of protests. The statement by Irakli Kobakhidze came hours after he was reappointed by members of the governing Georgian Dream party, whose disputed victory in last month's parliamentary election has sparked massive demonstrations and led to an opposition boycott of parliament, the AP reports.

The Oct. 26 election was widely seen as a referendum on the country's aspirations to join the EU. The opposition said the vote was rigged under the influence of Russia seeking to keep Georgia in its orbit and declared a boycott of parliament. European election observers said the balloting took place in a "divisive" atmosphere marked by bribery, double voting, and physical violence. The EU granted Georgia candidate status in December 2023 on condition that the country meet its recommendations but put its accession on hold and cut financial support earlier this year after the passage of a "foreign influence" law widely seen as a blow to democratic freedoms. Kobakhidze said Thursday that while the country will pursue its bid to join the EU, "it will not put the issue of opening negotiations with the European Union on the agenda until the end of 2028."

He added, "Additionally, we are rejecting any budgetary grants from the European Union until the end of 2028." Hundreds of protesters poured into the streets following the announcement, per the AP, blocking a central avenue in Tbilisi and staging rallies in other cities. Earlier Thursday, the European Parliament adopted a resolution that condemned the parliamentary vote as neither free nor fair, representing the continued democratic backsliding "for which the ruling Georgian Dream party is fully responsible." EU lawmakers urged a rerun of the parliamentary vote under thorough international supervision and by an independent election administration. They also called on the EU to impose sanctions. The Georgian prime minister fired back, denouncing what he described as a "cascade of insults" from EU politicians and declaring that "the ill-wishers of our country have turned the European Parliament into a blunt weapon of blackmail against Georgia."