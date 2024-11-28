Great Salt Lake Isn't a Great Place to Brine a Turkey

Brining your turkey in salty water can make it juicier and tastier—but brining the bird in the continent's biggest saltwater lake isn't a great idea. In a Facebook post , the Great Salt Lake State Park & Marina in Utah shared a photo of a turkey that had washed up on a beach and said it was issuing its "annual reminder not to use Great Salt Lake to brine your turkey," UPI reports. "Not only is the salinity too high for a proper brine, the waves can be very strong and there's a good chance you could lose the entire turkey as this person did," the park said. "It ended up washed up on Silver Sands Beach and someone went turkey-less."

"I wouldn't say a lot of people try to do it, but some people believe it might be a good idea to try," said Ryan Sylvester, the lead park ranger aide at the state park, tells Cowboy State Daily. "You wouldn't want your whole meal soaking in that." Beyond the overly high salinity, "there are a lot of minerals in that water," Sylvester says. "We have a lot of potassium, sulfur and other stuff that you're not going to want your turkey to be brining in."

Sylvester says there may be another explanation for the turkey that washed up on the beach. "Some people will shoot turkeys into the lake with a turkey cannon, like many people use a potato cannon," he says. "I'm not sure if that's the case here, but I know people occasionally do things like that." Cowboy State Daily notes that it's legal to carry firearms in Utah state parks, and there are "no state ordinances specifically about carrying or firing turkey cannons." (More turkey stories.)