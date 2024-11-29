Musk's Take on Consumer Finance Watchdog: Delete It

Elon Musk, tasked with running a Department of Government Efficiency in the incoming Trump administration, has set his sights on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. "Delete CFPB," Musk wrote on X early Wednesday, referring to the federal watchdog that helps protect consumers from predatory financial practices. Musk said the independent watchdog agency that oversees banks and other financial institutions with an annual budget of nearly $700 million is an example of "too many duplicative regulatory agencies." He did not elaborate further. Musk had been responding to a podcast clip in which the billionaire venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, a major Trump donor, said the agency served to "terrorize financial institutions."

The agency has secured more than $19 billion in consumer relief since it formed in the wake of the 2008 banking crisis, reports the Washington Post. It has also charged banks millions of dollars in penalties for unfair or deceptive practices. Forbes reports Project 2025 also calls for Congress to "abolish" the CFPB, claiming it is "highly politicized, damaging, and utterly unaccountable." As for Andreessen, the Post notes his Andreessen Horowitz VC firm backed LendUp, an online consumer payday lender that the CFPB closed in 2018 "for repeatedly lying and illegally cheating its customers," according to CFPB Director Rohit Chopra.

Last week, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who first came up with the idea for the CFPB in 2007, said the bureau "is here to stay" as the laws supporting it are "strong," per the Post. But Musk and fellow entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are looking to cut some $2 trillion from federal government spending as Trump's cost-cutting czars. They've suggested there will be "mass head-count reductions across the federal bureaucracy." On X on Wednesday, Musk held a poll asking users what should happen to the IRS budget, with the result indicating it should be "deleted," per Forbes. In response to a post about the IRS getting audited by the newly created DOGE, Musk replied, "Gonna happen," with a crying laughing emoji. (More Consumer Financial Protection Bureau stories.)