Trudeau Shows Up on Trump's Home Turf Over Tariffs

No one's completely sure if Donald Trump's tariffs proposal is a real, fleshed-out plan or merely a "negotiating ploy" with China, Mexico, and Canada to win some trade concessions. Whatever it turns out to be, Canadian Prime Minister seems to be taking the threat seriously, paying a visit on Friday to Mar-a-Lago in Florida to discuss it, reports Reuters . Trudeau, who's said to have stayed somewhere other than the president-elect's Palm Beach resort, was accompanied by his minister of public safety, Dominic LeBlanc, at the dinner with Trump, "along with a delegation of senior Trump allies poised for top trade and security positions in his new administration," per the New York Times , which notes that Trudeau's visit would make him the first head of a G7 nation to visit Trump since the election.

The visit wasn't on Trudeau's public itinerary, per Reuters. Instead, the media got wind of it after the Globe and Mail tracked the prime minister's plane landing in Florida. The Times notes that Trudeau is under "considerable pressure" over the proposed tariffs, which economists believe would hurl Canada, the United States' biggest trading partner, into a recession. About 80% of Canada's gas ends up in the US, as does 40% of its oil; car manufacturing also has the two nations "deeply intertwined." Trump's plan would impose a 25% tariff on Canadian imports.

Meanwhile, a senior Canadian official has said that retaliatory tariffs on some products from the US are on the table. GOP Sen.-elect David McCormick of Pennsylvania, who also attended the Trump-Trudeau meetup, posted a pic of the group, which included North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (Trump's pick for Interior secretary); Howard Lutnick, the president-elect's nominee for Commerce secretary; and Mike Waltz, Trump's selection for national security adviser. A source tells the AP that it was a "positive, wide-ranging dinner that lasted three hours." In addition to tariffs talk, other topics of discussion were said to have included fentanyl, the Ukraine-Russia war, NATO, defense, and pipelines. (More Justin Trudeau stories.)