'Not the Old Black Friday That We Used to Know'

Retailers used giveaways and big discounts to reward US shoppers who ventured out for Black Friday, even as earlier offers, the prospect of better bargains in the days ahead, and the ease of e-commerce drained much of the excitement from the holiday shopping season's much-hyped kickoff. Frequent deals throughout the month and more awaiting on Cyber Monday gave consumers less of a reason to squabble over store shelves while trying to get their hands on TVs or toys. But shopping malls and merchants big and small still used the day after Thanksgiving to entice customers into physical stores at a time when many prefer to browse and buy online, per the AP.
- The Swift effect: Some Target shoppers lined up as early as 11:30pm on Thanksgiving Day to get their hands on an exclusive book devoted to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and a bonus edition of her The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology album. Although both will be available for purchase online starting Saturday, many locations sold out of their supply of the products, the discount retailer said.