'Not the Old Black Friday That We Used to Know'

Retailers tried to entice shoppers with sales, but energy level doesn't seem the same as in years past
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 30, 2024 7:30 AM CST
This Year on Black Friday, a 'Lack of Urgency'
A shopper holds multiple bags while outside Macy's Herald Square on Friday in New York.   (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

Retailers used giveaways and big discounts to reward US shoppers who ventured out for Black Friday, even as earlier offers, the prospect of better bargains in the days ahead, and the ease of e-commerce drained much of the excitement from the holiday shopping season's much-hyped kickoff. Frequent deals throughout the month and more awaiting on Cyber Monday gave consumers less of a reason to squabble over store shelves while trying to get their hands on TVs or toys. But shopping malls and merchants big and small still used the day after Thanksgiving to entice customers into physical stores at a time when many prefer to browse and buy online, per the AP.

  • The Swift effect: Some Target shoppers lined up as early as 11:30pm on Thanksgiving Day to get their hands on an exclusive book devoted to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and a bonus edition of her The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology album. Although both will be available for purchase online starting Saturday, many locations sold out of their supply of the products, the discount retailer said.

  • 'Lack of urgency': Other retailers didn't see quite the same demand—one Walmart in Germantown, Maryland, had only half of its parking spots filled on Friday morning. After visiting stores and shopping centers on Long Island, Marshal Cohen, chief retail adviser at market research firm Circana, said that, apart from people lining up for Target's Taylor Swift merch, the number of shoppers appeared typical. "The spreading out of the holidays has created the lack of need and lack of urgency," said Cohen. "This is going to be a long, slow, tedious process" of getting shoppers to buy, he said. Michael Brown of management consulting firm Kearney saw no lines at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, 10 minutes before the 7am opening. "It's not the old Black Friday that we used to know," he said.
  • Black Friday onward: Enough consumers still enjoy holiday shopping in person that Black Friday nonetheless remains the biggest day of the year for retail foot traffic in the US, according to retail technology company Sensormatic Solutions. Across the board, Black Friday weekend discounts should peak at 30% on Cyber Monday and then retreat to around 15%, per Adobe research. Analysts forecast a solid holiday shopping season overall in the US, though perhaps not as robust as last year. Retailers were even more under the gun to get shoppers in to buy early and in bulk, as there are five fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. More here.
