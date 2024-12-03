GOP-Run COVID Panel Releases Conclusions

The House panel looking into the federal response to the pandemic released its final report on Monday, criticizing the lockdowns and other mitigation efforts while deciding the outbreak probably began in a lab in China. The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic's chair, Republican Rep. Brad Wenstrup, said the panel "sent more than 100 investigative letters, conducted 38 transcribed interviews or depositions, held 25 hearings or meetings, and reviewed more than one million pages of documents." Dr. Anthony Fauci's appearance before the subcommittee in June was among its many contentious sessions. The conclusions listed in the GOP-run panel's 520-page report, per the Hill, include: