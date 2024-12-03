Gotham Awards' Big Winner 'Stuns' Audience, Director

In a surprise that stunned the audience of Hollywood's first big awards-season bash, A Different Man, a dark comedy about doppelgängers, deformity, and authenticity in acting, won best feature film at the 34th Gotham Awards on Monday night, the AP reports. Much can be unpredictable at the Gotham Awards, which uses small juries of insiders and film industry veterans to pick nominees and winners. But as the A Different Man ensemble, including Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson, took the stage, writer-director Aaron Schimberg was in obvious disbelief. "I don't think I'm the only person in this room who's totally stunned," said Schimberg. "Considering the other nominees, I thought it would be hubris to prepare a speech."

At a starry Gothams that drew Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Angelina Jolie, most were expecting triumph for Sean Baker's Anora, a comedy about a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch. It came in the lead nominee, the Cannes Palme d'Or winner, and maybe a top best-picture contender at the Oscars, but went home empty-handed. Instead, the night belonged to the A24 release A Different Man, which stars Stan as a man with facial deformities who's healed of them. He's then upstaged by the character played by Pearson, an actor who genuinely has neurofibromatosis, a condition that covers much of his face with benign skin tumors.

The Gothams aren't an Oscar bellwether, though several of its recent top winners—including last year's winner Past Lives, as well as Everything Everywhere All at Once and Nomadland—have gone on to be nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards, with Everything Everywhere and Nomadland winning. Whether any of the winners Monday night—Sing Sing and Nickel Boys were also victorious—will use the early wins as a springboard for more trophies remains to be seen. But the Gothams, a black-tie affair held at Cipriani Wall Street in downtown Manhattan, tend to give some sense of the flavor of the upcoming gauntlet of award-season ceremonies. (More from the evening here.)