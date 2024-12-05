Bill Clinton Speaks Out on Hunter Biden

Bill Clinton defended President Biden's pardon of his son Wednesday—but he rejected comparisons to his own pardon of his half brother. The former president, speaking at the DealBook Summit, noted that Roger Clinton had already served his sentence when he pardoned him as he left office in 2001, the Hill reports.

Roger Clinton was convicted on cocaine charges after he tried to sell the drug to an undercover officer in 1985. "My brother did 14 months in federal prison for something he did when he was 20," Clinton said Wednesday, per Politico. Clinton said questions on his mind were: Would his brother "ever be able to vote again? Will he ever be able to have normal citizenship responsibilities?"