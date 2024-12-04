Supreme Court Hears Highest-Profile Case of Term

Hearing a high-profile culture-war clash, the Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed likely to uphold Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for minors. The justices' decision, not expected for several months, could affect similar laws enacted by another 25 states and a range of other efforts to regulate the lives of transgender people, including which sports competitions they can join and which bathrooms they can use. The case, the most high-profile of the court's term, is only the second major transgender case the court has dealt with. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, the Biden administration's top Supreme Court lawyer, warned a decision favorable to Tennessee also could be used to justify nationwide restrictions on transgender health care for minors.

The case . The issue in the Tennessee case is whether the law violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, which requires the government to treat similarly situated people the same. Tennessee's law bans puberty blockers and hormone treatments for transgender minors, but allows the same drugs to be used for other purposes.

Conservative justices were skeptical. In arguments that lasted more than two hours, five of the six conservative justices voiced varying degrees of skepticism of arguments made by the administration and Chase Strangio, the ACLU lawyer for Tennessee families challenging the ban, the AP reports.