Swift Handed Out $197M in Bonuses During Eras Tour

Taylor Swift raked in big bucks during her Eras Tour, which wrapped up Sunday in Vancouver, British Columbia, after 149 shows—and $2,077,618,725 in total ticket sales, "double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history," per the New York Times. The paper notes that "Swift has never authorized disclosure of the tour's numbers until now." Swift also shared big in another way, reports People: Over the past 21 months of the tour, the 34-year-old pop phenom doled out $197 million in bonuses to everyone toiling on it, which E! Online notes is about 10% of the Eras Tour's total haul.