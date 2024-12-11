Pregnant Megan Fox Breaks Up With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their pregnancy on November 11. Just about two weeks later, they went away together for Thanksgiving, and sources tell TMZ that over the holiday weekend, Fox saw something that the gossip site says was "upsetting" on the rapper's phone, and left the trip early as a result. MGK also ended up leaving early, the sources say, and they have not seen each other since. The sources say the couple, who first hooked up in 2020 and got engaged in 2022 but never married, are no longer together. A source who spoke to Us Weekly went into a little more detail:

"They were trying to make it work again after the pregnancy, but they are both too hot-headed and fell back into their constant fighting. They can't get on the same page and it's not easy for them being together."