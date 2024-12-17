Missouri Is Running Out of Inmates to Execute

Missouri's status as one of the most active death penalty states is about to change for one simple reason: The state is running out of inmates to execute. The lethal injection of Christopher Collings on Dec. 3 left just eight men on death row—a figurative term since condemned Missouri inmates are housed with other prisoners. By contrast, nearly 100 people were living with a death sentence three decades ago. Three of the eight Missouri inmates will almost certainly live out their lives in prison after being declared mentally incompetent for execution, the AP reports. Court appeals continue for the other five, and no new executions are scheduled.