Putin Vows to Ask Assad About Austin Tice

If Russia's reputation has been made weaker by its ongoing war in Ukraine and the recent regime change in Syria, Vladimir Putin isn't acknowledging it. At his annual news conference and call-in show in Moscow on Thursday, which the AP deemed a "tightly choreographed event" that lasted nearly five hours, the 72-year-old Russian leader didn't seem fazed by the upheaval in either country. Some key takeaways from his address:



Russia overall: The country, per Putin, "has become much stronger over the past two or three years because it has become a truly sovereign country. We are standing firm in terms of economy, we are strengthening our defense potential, and our military capability now is the strongest in the world." He conceded that "we have some troubles with inflation," which currently hovers at 9.3%, but he insisted that the economy remains stable, per the Wall Street Journal.

Ukraine: "Our soldiers are gaining territory every day. We are moving forward," Putin said, despite November being the deadliest month for Russian troops during their fight in Ukraine, per Western stats. As for the possibility of peace talks on Ukraine, including with President-elect Trump, Putin said, per the AP: "If we meet with Mr. Trump, we will have things to discuss."