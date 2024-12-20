At Holiday Fair, Stampede Kills Dozens of Kids

At least 35 children have died and six others were injured during a stampede on Wednesday at a holiday fair in southwestern Nigeria, authorities said, per the Guardian . The incident happened at the Islamic High School in Ibadan, in Oyo state, near the economic hub of Lagos. Security forces attended the scene and arrested the event organizers, who had offered the first 5,000 attendees about $3.20 each, per the Africa Report —underscoring the state of extreme poverty in the area. "Sadly, a stampede at the venue has led to multiple loss of lives and injuries. This is a very sad day," state Gov. Seyi Makinde said in a statement, per the AP . "We sympathize with the parents whose joy has suddenly been turned to mourning due to these deaths."

Nigeria's national emergency services said it has deployed a team to help provide assistance to the victims. Children injured at the venue were taken to local hospitals, where parents were asked to check for missing persons. Video footage that appeared to be from the scene showed a large crowd of mostly children looking on as some children were being carried away from an open field. Local media identified the event organizers as the Women in Need of Guidance and Support Foundation, which held a similar event for children last year.

The group was preparing to host up to 5,000 young people at this year's event, the Oyo-based Agidigbo FM radio station reported on Tuesday, citing the organizers who'd been featured on its program. An investigation has been opened into the causes of the stampede, Makinde said, adding that "anyone directly or remotely involved in this disaster will be held accountable." A homicide investigation is ongoing. On Thursday, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu offered his condolences, expressing "profound sadness over the tragic incident," per Deutsche Welle. (More Nigeria stories.)