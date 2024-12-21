Joss Stone Is Pregnant Right After Adopting a Baby

English soul singer Joss Stone says the more the merrier this holiday season. Just weeks after announcing in early December that she and her husband, Cody DaLuz, had adopted their third child—a newborn son named Bear—she learned she's pregnant with a fourth, People reports. The Grammy-winning "Super Duper Love" singer announced the news Dec. 19 in an Instagram video titled "The one where mummy finds out," in which she joyfully celebrates the results of a positive pregnancy test. "Honestly. Shocked was an understatement," Stone captioned the post. "Nothing and no one can take our joy now. We are so chuffed!"

The couple, who married in 2023, have two other children: a 3-year-old daughter named Violet and a 2-year-old son named Shackleton. But Stone recently told People she and DaLuz had yearned to adopt: "We've had it in our dreams for such a long time, and we've been trying to adopt for over a year and a half. And we've had some adoptions fall through." So they were thrilled when they got the call about Bear.

"It's all love," she said. "Everyone is just full of love for this little guy." Stone has been gearing up to embark on her Less Is More Tour that will see her perform stripped-down versions of her songs in intimate venues across the US. But now that she's with child, she joked in her Instagram post that a name change may be in order, to the "Preggo Tour." (More Joss Stone stories.)