What's Behind LA Fire Chief's Spat With Mayor

Kristin Crowley was elevated to Los Angeles fire chief in 2022 at a time of turmoil in a department consumed by complaints of rampant hazing, harassment, and discrimination among its 3,400-member ranks. As a career firefighter, she was portrayed by the then-mayor as a stabilizing force. Three years later, the mood between Crowley and City Hall has changed. The wildfire in Pacific Palisades that has burned more than 5,000 structures to become the most destructive in city history has put leaders on the defensive and led Crowley to engage in a public spat with Mayor Karen Bass over resources even as the battle against flames continues across the Los Angeles area, per the AP .

Crowley publicly criticized the city Friday for budget cuts that she said have made it harder for firefighters to do their jobs at a time when they are seeing more calls. She also cast blame on the city for water running out Tuesday when about 20% of the hydrants tapped to fight the Palisades fire went dry. "I'm not a politician, I'm a public servant. It's my job as the fire chief for Los Angeles city fire dept to make sure our firefighters have exactly what they need to do their jobs," she told CNN. Her comments and perceived falling-out with Bass prompted so much speculation about her job security that the union issued a statement Friday assuring rank-and-file members that she had not been fired.

The following day the mayor sought to tamp down the tension. "Let me be clear about something: The fire chief and I are focused on fighting these fires and saving lives, and any differences that we might have will be worked out in private," Bass said at a news conference. "But right now our first and most important obligation to Angelenos is to get through this crisis." This followed several days of Crowley getting swept into the national political fray over diversity, equity, and inclusion policies that conservatives believe have gone too far in American institutions. Crowley, who is openly gay and the city's first female fire chief, has made diversifying the overwhelmingly male department a priority.

"What we are seeing (was) largely preventable," talk show host Megyn Kelly said on her show. "LA's fire chief has made not filling the fire hydrants top priority, but diversity." There's no evidence that Crowley's efforts to diversify the department have hampered the fight. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is in charge of providing water for the hydrants, and its leaders have said they were overwhelmed by the intense demand on a municipal system not designed to fight wildfires, particularly as firefighting aircraft was grounded. Read the full story. (Bass, too, has faced heavy criticism for being on an overseas trip in the first days of the wildfires.)