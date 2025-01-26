Cities That Have the Highest Property Crime Rates

Memphis claims dubious honor of having the highest in US, per Surveillance Video
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 26, 2025 3:35 PM CST
Home is where the heart is—and where most of your stuff is. That's why it can feel so violating when burglars, arsonists, and vandals take aim at your abode. Equipment firm Surveillance Video looked at 45 of the most populated cities in the US to see which ones had the highest property crime rates, as well as the number of total property crimes committed per 100 people between 2019 and 2023 in each city. Without further ado, the 10 metro areas that may need a personal-security overhaul:

  1. Memphis, Tennessee; 34.4 property crimes per 100 people, 2019-2023
  2. Portland, Oregon; 29.6
  3. Oakland, California; 28.1
  4. Denver; 26.8
  5. Seattle; 25.8
  6. Albuquerque, New Mexico; 24.9
  7. Minneapolis; 24.3
  8. Tulsa, Oklahoma; 23.5
  9. San Francisco; 23.0
  10. San Antonio, Texas; 22.6
See what other cities ranked in the top 45 here. (This is the most dangerous state in America.)

