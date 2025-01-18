Art Event on Lake Draws Cold Crowd

Saturday was cold even for Minneapolis, but that didn't stop thousands of people from tromping out onto a frozen lake to immerse themselves in art, make new friends—and try their best to stay warm. The annual Art Shanty Projects drew crowds onto Lake Harriet for the first of four weekends of interactive, often silly and occasionally downright strange art events, the AP reports. The art was presented in or near shanties, a repurposing of the shelters often seen on Minnesota lakes for hardy souls who ice fish in the frigid depths of winter.

Minnesotans are passionate about water and view the state's thousands of lakes as public spaces to enjoy, even during winters that would keep people elsewhere deep under the covers, said Erin Lavelle, the organization's artistic director. "In the summertime you'll see people in boats and swimming, in canoes and kayaks. And in the winter you'll see people on the frozen lakes," Lavelle said. In the 21 years the event has been held, Lavelle said it has been curtailed by warm winters a few times but never because it was too cold. On this weekend, temperatures weren't expected to top the single digits. That cold has frozen the lake surface to a depth just over 13 inches—plenty thick enough to support the commotion on the ice above.

This year's projects include elaborate and innovative displays, such as a knitting pavilion in which visitors weave hand-dyed yarn into panels to complete the roof and walls; a three-ring circus with music, poetry and clowning; a Cat World where people can be transformed into felines; dancing in a "Disco Inferno Hot Box," and a film studio where people create short movies. Plus, there are singing and theater opportunities, ice biking, and open air painting. The event's surveys show it's the first time on a frozen lake for 10% to 25% of the roughly 25,000 people who typically attend the four-weekend event. "Getting people to feel connected with friends and strangers and winter is the greatest thing we can do," Lavelle said.