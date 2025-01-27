Women's Soccer Has Its First $1M Player

United States defender Naomi Girma has become women's soccer's first million-dollar player, the AP reports. The 24-year-old Girma completed her move from San Diego Wave to Chelsea for a reported 900,000 pounds ($1.1 million) on Sunday. That surpasses the world-record fee of $788,000 that Bay FC paid to sign Zambia striker Rachael Kundananji from Madrid CFF last year. Here's a look at how the record transfer fee (in USD) in the women's game has increased over the course of the century:

2002: Milene Domingues. The Brazilian midfielder moved from Fiammamonza in Italy to Rayo Vallecano in Spain for $310,000.

2020: Pernille Harder. The Denmark forward left German side Wolfsburg to join Chelsea in England for $355,000 (300,000 euros).

2022: Keira Walsh. The England midfielder moved from Manchester City in England to Barcelona in Spain for $513,000 (400,000 pounds).

2024 (January): Mayra Ramirez. The Colombia forward left Levante in Spain to join Chelsea in a deal worth $542,000 (500,000 euros).

2024 (February): Rachael Kundananji. The Zambia striker moved from Madrid CFF in Spain to Bay FC in the United States for $788,000.

"There are a lot of things about Chelsea that made me want to come here—the culture, the winning mentality, staff and players," Girma said before Sunday's game against Arsenal, the AP reports. "It's a top environment to learn and grow in. Right now, that's what I'm looking to do. It was an easy choice for me."