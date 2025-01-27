Women's Soccer Has Its First $1M Player

Naomi Girma moves to Chelsea
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 27, 2025 2:00 AM CST
Women's Soccer Has Its First $1M Player
Chelsea new signing Naomi Girma is introduced to the fans ahead of the Women's Super League soccer match between Chelsea Women and Arsenal Women at Stamford Bridge, London, Sunday Jan. 26, 2025.   (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)

United States defender Naomi Girma has become women's soccer's first million-dollar player, the AP reports. The 24-year-old Girma completed her move from San Diego Wave to Chelsea for a reported 900,000 pounds ($1.1 million) on Sunday. That surpasses the world-record fee of $788,000 that Bay FC paid to sign Zambia striker Rachael Kundananji from Madrid CFF last year. Here's a look at how the record transfer fee (in USD) in the women's game has increased over the course of the century:

  • 2002: Milene Domingues. The Brazilian midfielder moved from Fiammamonza in Italy to Rayo Vallecano in Spain for $310,000.
  • 2020: Pernille Harder. The Denmark forward left German side Wolfsburg to join Chelsea in England for $355,000 (300,000 euros).
  • 2022: Keira Walsh. The England midfielder moved from Manchester City in England to Barcelona in Spain for $513,000 (400,000 pounds).
  • 2024 (January): Mayra Ramirez. The Colombia forward left Levante in Spain to join Chelsea in a deal worth $542,000 (500,000 euros).
  • 2024 (February): Rachael Kundananji. The Zambia striker moved from Madrid CFF in Spain to Bay FC in the United States for $788,000.

"There are a lot of things about Chelsea that made me want to come here—the culture, the winning mentality, staff and players," Girma said before Sunday's game against Arsenal, the AP reports. "It's a top environment to learn and grow in. Right now, that's what I'm looking to do. It was an easy choice for me." (More women's soccer stories.)

