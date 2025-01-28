For Senate Democrats, Bad News Out of Michigan

US Sen. Gary Peters, who led the Democrats' Senate campaign efforts the past two election cycles, has announced he will not seek a third term in Michigan in 2026, creating a highly contested battleground seat. The 66-year-old's decision Tuesday to step aside after just two terms comes as a surprise, reports the AP , and poses a challenge for Democrats in Michigan during a turbulent period, likely dividing their strong bench between the gubernatorial and Senate races in 2026. "After three terms in the House and two terms in the Senate, I believe now is time for me to write a few more paragraphs in my current chapter and then turn over the reins," Peters said in a YouTube video . "I will therefore not seek reelection in 2026."

Having lost Michigan in the presidential race, Peters' decision forces Democrats to defend a critical Senate seat in Michigan without the advantage of an incumbent, complicating their efforts to regain control of the chamber, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority. Expected to be among the names most circulated for the position is Pete Buttigieg, the former US transportation secretary, who moved to Michigan in recent years. This is the second consecutive cycle in which Democrats must navigate the challenge of defending an open Senate seat in Michigan, a state won by Donald Trump in 2024. Longtime Sen. Debbie Stabenow shocked many observers by announcing she would not seek a fifth term in 2024. Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin held that seat for the party by a narrow margin.

Besides leading the Senate Democrats' campaign efforts from 2021 until earlier this year, Peters also chaired the Senate Homeland Security Committee from 2021 to 2025 and is currently the ranking member. Peters earned praise from many Democrats for aiding the party's strong performance in the 2022 midterms by winning a number of hotly contested races to hold control of the Senate. Peters' decision sets up a major midterm election in the state. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is term-limited, and the field for her successor is already taking shape.