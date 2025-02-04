Trump Jr. in Trouble Over Italian Duck Hunt

Donald Trump Jr.'s love of hunting is well documented, including by the president's son himself—and that habit has gotten him into some hot water in Italy over the demise of a rare duck. As AFP reports, Trump Jr. posted video to his Field Ethos side hustle in which he and others are seen duck hunting in a Venice lagoon. The problem? An Italian lawmaker says that killing one of the ducks was a criminal act and he wants repercussions:

In said video: "Great morning, lot of wigeon, teal. This is actually a rather uncommon duck for the area. Not even sure what it is in English," says Trump Jr. in the December video. He's pointing at a half dozen or so dead ducks, one of which is the duck in question. (AFP has the video.)