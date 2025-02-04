Trump Jr. in Trouble Over Italian Duck Hunt

Italian lawmaker says president's son killed a rare bird and violated law
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 4, 2025 11:17 AM CST
Trump Jr.'s Duck Hunt Is Getting Some Scrutiny
Two ruddy shelducks and a moorhen are reflected in a pond in Stuttgart, Germany, on Aug. 13, 2014.   (AP Photo/dpa, Inga Kjer)

Donald Trump Jr.'s love of hunting is well documented, including by the president's son himself—and that habit has gotten him into some hot water in Italy over the demise of a rare duck. As AFP reports, Trump Jr. posted video to his Field Ethos side hustle in which he and others are seen duck hunting in a Venice lagoon. The problem? An Italian lawmaker says that killing one of the ducks was a criminal act and he wants repercussions:

  • In said video: "Great morning, lot of wigeon, teal. This is actually a rather uncommon duck for the area. Not even sure what it is in English," says Trump Jr. in the December video. He's pointing at a half dozen or so dead ducks, one of which is the duck in question. (AFP has the video.)

  • The complaint: "The video shows Trump Jr. with a ruddy shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea) in the foreground, a duck that is very rare in all of Europe and protected by the EU Birds Directive and by the Italian law on the protection of wild fauna. The killing or holding of this animal is punishable by law," wrote Andrea Zanoni, a regional counselor in Veneto, on social media. He's joined in his complaint by national parliamentarian Luana Zanella, notes Reuters.
  • The potential repercussions: Zanoni says he's asked local authorities "what sanctions it intends to impose." He's suggesting at least suspending the license of the wildlife hunting company involved, and "those responsible for acts in violation of Italian and European regulations," per Euronews.
  • The response: There was none from either side, but a voice-over in the Field Ethos video says the hunt took place on private land with environmental protections in place, per Reuters.
(More Donald Trump Jr. stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X