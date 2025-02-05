Scotland: No, We're Not Going to Ban Cats

The Scottish government wants everyone to know it does not plan to ban cats. First Minister John Swinney was forced to issue the statement after a report by independent experts branded felines a threat to Scotland's wildlife and suggested "containment" measures be considered to reduce the damage, the AP reports.
- The Scottish Animal Welfare Commission said cats kill at least 700 million birds and other animals each year in the UK. It advised the government to consider a range of measures, including keeping domestic cats indoors or on leashes, to protect endangered species such as Scottish wildcats.