Plane in Philly Crash Was Taking Girl Home to Mexico

Authorities still haven't determined what caused a small plane to crash in a busy neighborhood of Philadelphia Friday night, but they're hoping the death toll doesn't increase from seven. Three people who were injured on the ground remain hospitalized in critical condition, and two more are hospitalized with less serious injuries, reports the AP. What we know:

Crash, casualties: The small plane, a medical transport aircraft, took off about 6pm from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport with six people aboard en route to Mexico and crashed less than a minute later. All six Mexican citizens on the plane were killed, as was a person on the ground who was in a car. More than 20 people were injured, including the five who remain hospitalized.