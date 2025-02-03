Plane in Philly Crash Was Taking Girl Home to Mexico

3 people injured on the ground remain hospitalized in critical condition
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 3, 2025 7:11 AM CST
Three Still in Critical Condition After Philly Plane Crash
Investigators work the scene where a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.   (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Authorities still haven't determined what caused a small plane to crash in a busy neighborhood of Philadelphia Friday night, but they're hoping the death toll doesn't increase from seven. Three people who were injured on the ground remain hospitalized in critical condition, and two more are hospitalized with less serious injuries, reports the AP. What we know:

  • Crash, casualties: The small plane, a medical transport aircraft, took off about 6pm from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport with six people aboard en route to Mexico and crashed less than a minute later. All six Mexican citizens on the plane were killed, as was a person on the ground who was in a car. More than 20 people were injured, including the five who remain hospitalized.

  • Young girl: The Learjet 55 was ferrying 11-year-old Valentina Guzman Murillo home to Mexico after she had spent about five months at Shriners Children's hospital in Philadelphia for treatment of a spinal condition. Her 31-year-old mother, Lizeth Murillo Osuna, was also aboard, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. Other victims included medical professionals. NBC Philadelphia has details on some of the local victims.
  • Neighborhood: Homes and businesses were damaged by debris as well as the plane's fireball, which set off structure fires. "The neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia is built around, and spreads from, Roosevelt Boulevard, one of the busiest thoroughfares in Philadelphia," per the New York Times. "The area is choked with rowhouses, apartment complexes, strip malls, and mom-and-pop businesses. It is also home to numerous police officers and firefighters."
  • Investigation: Authorities have recovered the plane's cockpit voice recorder and are asking locals to send in whatever video they (or their doorbell cams) might have captured.
