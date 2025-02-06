Judge Squashes Sandy Hook Families' Settlement Deal

Sandy Hook families will have to wait a little longer to recoup anything from Alex Jones. On Wednesday, a federal bankruptcy judge froze a settlement deal between families who say the conspiracy theorist spewed false claims regarding the 2012 mass shooting at Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School, per Reuters.

Details: The proposal had laid out how $16 million from liquidated assets would be divvied up, with families who sued Jones in Connecticut receiving 75% of that amount, and families who sued him in Texas receiving the rest, as well as the right to collect 25% of anything over $12 million that the Connecticut families receive, reports the Austin American-Statesman. Jones owes nearly $1.5 billion overall in the defamation case, though he and Free Speech Systems, parent company of his Infowars platform, filed for bankruptcy in 2022, with bankruptcy trustee Christopher Murray appointed by US Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez.