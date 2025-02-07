Sports Reporter, 27, Dies Days Before Super Bowl

A 27-year-old sports reporter and anchor assigned to cover Super Bowl 59 died Wednesday in a hotel just outside New Orleans. Adan Manzano, who worked for Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports, had been set to cover the Super Bowl for the third straight year, People reports. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office said Manzano died at a hotel in Kenner and authorities are still trying to determine the cause of death, NOLA.com reports. "There were no obvious signs of trauma to his body," the coroner's office said.

Manzano, a Topeka resident who grew up in Mexico City, joined the Chiefs Television crew as a sideline reporter at the start of the 2024 season, reports KCTV5. His wife, elementary school teacher Ashleigh LeeAnn Boyd Manzano, was killed in a car crash in Topeka last year that seriously injured their infant daughter, reports USA Today.

"We are cooperating with authorities as they investigate this tragic event," Telemundo Kansas City said in a Facebook post Thursday, describing Manzano as "an exceptional professional and a rising star whose dedication and talent reflected excellence in his work." Tico Sports described him as a "talented and professional broadcaster, providing sideline coverage for the Kansas City Chiefs Spanish broadcast and play by play (calling) for the KC Current." "Adan was a devoted father to his young daughter, a helpful colleague, and loyal friend," Tico Sports said. "He will be greatly missed by our TICO Family and will live on in our hearts and memories."