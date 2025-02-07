Trump Forms Task Force Against 'Anti-Christian Bias'

President Trump said Thursday that he wants to root out "anti-Christian bias" in the US, announcing that he was forming a task force led by Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the "targeting" of Christians, the AP reports. Speaking at a pair of events in Washington surrounding the the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump said the task force would be directed to "immediately halt all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government, including at the DOJ, which was absolutely terrible, the IRS, the FBI—terrible—and other agencies." Trump said Bondi would also work to "fully prosecute anti-Christian violence and vandalism in our society and to move heaven and earth to defend the rights of Christians and religious believers nationwide."