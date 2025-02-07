Former Proud Boy Enrique Tarrio Says He'll Run for Office

From leader of a neo-fascist extremist group to elected official? That's what Enrique Tarrio has in mind for his career trajectory. The ex-leader of the Proud Boys told Newsmax host Greg Kelly on Wednesday that things are looking up for him, and that he thinks a career in public service could be in the cards. "It's been a great two weeks, Greg," Tarrio said. "Two weeks ago I was in prison and just last night I was in Mar-a-Lago at the president's house." He also said he's barely slept and has been continuing to "fight," the Hill reports. After agreeing that sounded like an "amazing" couple of weeks, Kelly asked Tarrio what the future holds, Mediaite reports.

"I think my future is in politics. I think I'm gonna take a serious look at running for office at some point in 2026 or 2028, and I believe that there is a path for that because it is my passion," said Tarrio, who was sentenced to 22 years for seditious conspiracy for his role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. He was among the more than 1,500 people associated with the riot who were pardoned by President Trump. "I wanted to take some time to really think about it and I think I've made up my mind," Tarrio said. "There's a lot of things that need to be aligned for that to happen, so I am gonna take my time with picking what office specifically, what district. Is it gonna be local? Is it gonna be at a federal level? I don't know, but I will tell you that I have made a decision." (More Enrique Tarrio stories.)