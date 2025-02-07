Alabama Carries Out Nation's 4th Nitrogen Gas Execution

An Alabama man convicted of murdering a woman after breaking into her apartment as she slept was put to death Thursday evening in the nation's fourth execution using nitrogen gas, the AP reports. Demetrius Frazier, 52, was pronounced dead at 6:36pm at a south Alabama prison for his murder conviction in the 1991 rape and killing of Pauline Brown, 41. It was the first execution in Alabama this year and the third in the US in 2025, following a lethal injection Wednesday in Texas and another last Friday in South Carolina. In his final words, Frazier apologized to Brown's family and criticized Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for what he called her failure to step in following appeals for him to be returned to serve out a previous life sentence in her state.